Study: Is Rock And Roll Really Noise Pollution?

AC/DC may have proclaimed that rock ‘n’ roll ain’t NOISE POLLUTION . . . but at least one species would disagree: LADYBUGS. (???)

A Mississippi State University professor named Brandon Barton was listening to AC/DC one day . . . and when he heard “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution“, he thought he’d actually do a study to find out if that’s true.

He decided to do the test using ladybugs, aphids, and soybeans . . . because . . . well, does anyone have a better idea?

Aphids are a common pest for soybeans, and one job that ladybugs do is EAT aphids and save soybean crops.

Barton got out some aphid-infested soybeans, and unleashed some ladybugs on them. Then, he turned on his stereo . . . and played things like AC/DC, other classic rock, outlaw country music, folk music, city sounds, and aircraft noise.

He immediately noticed something. The ladybugs would generally eat ALL the aphids. But the ones who were exposed to hard rock music like AC/DC and loud city sounds ate drastically fewer aphids . . . and so those aphids shook their plants all night long.

