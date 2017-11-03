State bound Monte XC on KDUX this morning

Newly crowned District Champions Montesano Cross County boys will be competing at State this weekend in Pasco. Representing the team will be Braden Stowers, Connor Parkinson, Andy Fry, Martin Shuck, Tucker Stecher, Joseph Aschenbrenner and Thomas Bergstrom. Montesano had 5 runners in the top 15 in order to take the District IV Class 1A title at the Lewis River Golf Course last weekend.

The team joined Pat Anderson by phone on KDUX this morning:

And everyone is ready to go!

This Saturday the boys will be competing at Sun Rivers Golf Course in Pasco, Wa. The meet at 12 Noon with the awards ceremony at 1:15pm. The team is led by veteran Montesano Cross Country Coach James Edwards.