Spody Reveals Seahawks Ticket Winners on KDUX!

“12 weeks for the 12th Man” rocks-on with 104.7 KDUX
Get into our sponsors for our drawing on Friday 10/20 at 7:20am!
A-1 Roofing, Q-Mart, Aberdeen Office Equipment and Joel Cole const. in Aberdeen.
K & J Design, Black Pearl Tavern in Hoquiam, and Brady’s Oysters near Westport.
Cut Rate Auto Parts in Aberdeen, Elma, Washington Home Centers in Shelton and Quinault Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores!
KDUX Winners:
Week1: Toni Fairchild
Week2: Joanne Horton
Week3: Jamie Presely
Week4: Marlene Mueller
Week5: Mitzi Schendele
Week6: Meredith Howell
Week7: Keith Quimby
Week8: Jill Bemis
Week9: Patti Worth
Week10: Cheryl Osbourn
Week11: Mike Sinclair