Sorry Ladies… No Doritos for you

Well, it looks like this #ladyDoritos thing isn’t going to happen. Too bad… It sounded like an awesome idea. Less mess, less crunch. Oh well.

PepsiCo did some major backtracking yesterday after a report went viral that said they’ve been working on a new type of Doritos for WOMEN. They now claim that a statement made by their CEO was misconstrued, adding quote, “We already have Doritos for women . . . they’re called Doritos.”

Someone needs to really invent more foods that we can eat while driving, with less mess.

P.A.