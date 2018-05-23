SkillsUSA Cowboy BBQ tonight at AHS

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting their fundraising Cowboy Bar-B-Que on Wednesday May23rd in the commons at Aberdeen High School from 6PM to 8PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any SkillsUSA member or at the door.

The Aberdeen Chapter of SkillsUSA will be trying to raise funds to send students and advisors to the national conference in Louisville, KY.

If you are interested in helping to real that goal, send any donations to; Aberdeen High School attn: SkillsUSA National Fund, 410 North “G” Street Aberdeen WA 98520.

SkillsUSA students Danica Peterson and Marina Ervina tell us about the BBQ tonight: