Secret to long life? Going to concerts! Your favorite concert???

Who knew that standing in a crowd of 10,000 of your closest friends and yelling, “PLAY ‘FREE BIRD’!” was super good for you?
According to a new study, going to concerts is so good for your wellbeing that it can actually make you LIVE LONGER. They found that 20 minutes at a concert makes you feel 21% better . . . that’s stronger than doing yoga or walking your dog.
And that boost is linked to a longer life. Other studies have found that having a high level of well-being can increase your lifespan by nine years.
What were your favorite concerts?
KDUX listener feedback:
STYX
AC/DC (most chosen as favorite)
Van Halen (w/Hagar)
Joan Jett
Ozzfest
Pink Floyd (in Canada)
Moody Blues
Monsters of Rock in Germany
Linkin Park
Metallica
Black Label Society
Iron Maiden
Lollapalooza: Metallica & Soundgarden
Nirvana “Nevermind tour”
