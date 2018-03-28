Secret to long life? Going to concerts! Your favorite concert???
By Pat
|
Mar 28, 2018 @ 6:24 AM
KISS at the Ridgefield Amphitheatrer in Ridgefield, Wa, 2012. Photo credit: Pat Anderson

Who knew that standing in a crowd of 10,000 of your closest friends and yelling, “PLAY ‘FREE BIRD’!” was super good for you?

According to a new study, going to concerts is so good for your wellbeing that it can actually make you LIVE LONGER.  They found that 20 minutes at a concert makes you feel 21% better . . . that’s stronger than doing yoga or walking your dog.

And that boost is linked to a longer life.  Other studies have found that having a high level of well-being can increase your lifespan by nine years.

What were your favorite concerts?

KDUX listener feedback:

STYX

AC/DC (most chosen as favorite)

Van Halen (w/Hagar)

Joan Jett

Ozzfest

Pink Floyd (in Canada)

Moody Blues

Monsters of Rock in Germany

Linkin Park

Metallica

Black Label Society

Iron Maiden

Lollapalooza: Metallica & Soundgarden

Nirvana “Nevermind tour”

 

(NME / Daily Mail)

