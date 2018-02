RELATED CONTENT

Happy 70th Birthday to Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath

Robert Plant has no plans to retire… More tour dates scheduled

KISS release their debut album on this day Feb. 18, 1974

STUDY: Just Two Drinks Can Make You Act Like A Jerk… Happy Friday!

Congrats to Traci Dodge of McCleary our Pearl Jam ticket winner!

Win Pearl Jam tickets on KDUX! The keyword is…