Saturday is Record Store Day: What is the last vinyl you bought? And where?

This Saturday is Record Store Day across the nation. Now that technology and the new millenium have sucked the life out of the music buying experience, we harken back to yesterday to the glory days of vinyl.

We all remember thumbing through albums at the record store for the new album from our favortite band and the lastest artists.

P.A.: Supertramp Breakfast in America, KISS “Love Gun”, and Ozzy Osbourne “Bark at the Moon” all at Bilbo Baggins near the Simpson Ave. Bridge in Hoquiam.

Spody: Rush “Fly By Night” at the Dennis Company in Raymond.

James: He used his lunch money to buy Pink Floyd’s The Wall at Bilbo Baggins.

Janie: She bought INXS “Listen Like Thieves” at Bob’s Vintage Vinyl In Olympia.

What did you buy?

The first unreleased material to commemorate Led Zeppelin‘s 50th anniversary is out tomorrow (April 21st) for “Record Store Day.” According to the single’s press release, “The limited edition 7-inch single is produced by Jimmy Page and pressed on yellow vinyl, featuring two previously unheard studio mixes, handpicked by Page to appear on the release: the ‘Sunset Sound Mix’ of Led Zeppelin IV‘s ‘Rock And Roll’ backed with the ‘Olympic Studios Mix’ of Led Zeppelin III‘s ‘Friends.'” The single is available exclusively at independent record stores.

Log on to www.recordstoreday.com for a list of participating shops.