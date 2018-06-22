Sand and Sawdust on the Coast this weekend!

The beach is going to be buzzing this weekend! It the Five Star Dealerships Sand and Sawdust Festival June 22-24th in Ocean Shores, WA.

Chainsaw carvers including International, Pro and Sem-Pro artists from North and South America showcase their work, each artist creating chainsaw carvings during the Festival, with live auctions every day. Watch the artists at work, then purchase your favorite creations at the auction – Friday 4pm, Saturday 4pm, Sunday 2pm with the auction of the main pieces. Friday and Saturday from 11am-12noon watch the amazing “quick carve.” This is one of the largest chainsaw shows and auctions in the Northwest. Head to Ocean Shores and find the perfect art for your home or business!