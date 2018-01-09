Who should run for President? Yes, this is stupid…

Probably most of us can agree that celebrities running for President is the stupidest thing on the planet and a a colossal wast of time…
However, there are a lot of people calling for Oprah Winfrey to run for president after her impassioned speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7th), and people close to her are saying she’s “actively thinking” about it. But in the wake of Donald Trump showing it was possible for a celebrity to win the presidency with no political experience, Oprah is just the latest celebrity who might run for president or other political office.
- Mark Cuban — The billionaire businessman, NBA team owner and reality TV figure (Shark Tank) who’s been a Trump critic has hinted at a presidential run, and in an October CNN interview appeared to be seriously considering how he’d handle his business holdings if he became a candidate.
- Caitlyn Jenner — The transgender Olympic gold medalist and reality TV figure said last summer that she’s interested in “the political side of activism” and would look to run for Senate. She said, “Can I do a better job from the outside? . . . Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — The wrestling star and actor first talked about running for president in 2016, and told GQ last year that doing so is “a real possibility.”
- Kanye West — The rapper said at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that he’d run for president in 2020, though he never said if he was serious or not. Then, after meeting with President-elect Trump in December 2016, he tweeted: “#2024,” setting off speculation of a presidential run four years later than he’d originally said.
- Tim Tebow — The Heisman Trophy-winning former NFL quarterback who's now playing pro baseball said in 2016 that he's intrigued by the idea of running for office if, quote, "there's a chance I could make a difference some day at something." (CNN)