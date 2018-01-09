Who should run for President? Yes, this is stupid…

Probably most of us can agree that celebrities running for President is the stupidest thing on the planet and a a colossal wast of time…

However, there are a lot of people calling for Oprah Winfrey to run for president after her impassioned speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7th), and people close to her are saying she’s “actively thinking” about it. But in the wake of Donald Trump showing it was possible for a celebrity to win the presidency with no political experience, Oprah is just the latest celebrity who might run for president or other political office.