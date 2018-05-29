Rock N’ Ride Music Fest to rock ORV Park June 9th By Pat | May 29, 2018 @ 12:18 PM The Rock N’ Ride Music Fest is Saturday June 9th at the Orv park on Highway 12. Organizer Joe Gingerella joined us on KDUX to tell us all about it: http://www.kdux.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Joe-Gingerella-Rock-And-Ride-Festival-050718-part-1.mp3 http://www.kdux.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Joe-Gingerella-Rock-And-Ride-Festival-050718-part-2.mp3 http://www.kdux.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/radio4_845.mp4 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Win a $40 gift card from the Pitchwood Inn & Alehouse! Text this word… Happy Birthday Stevie Nicks! SkillsUSA Cowboy BBQ tonight at AHS NFL Considering 15-Yard Penalty If Players Kneel for the National Anthem Rescheduled Eagles show is tonight in Portland Win a $40 Gift Card from the Pitchwood Inn & Alehouse… Here’s how: