Robert Plant to play Marymoor Park in Redmond, Wa.

The legendary Led Zeppelin frontman has added more dates to use current “Carry Fire” tour, recently scheduling Marymoor Park in Redmond, Wa. for June 27th on the tour itinerary.

Rober Plant full tour itinerary.

Released on DVD and digital video is Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters Live At David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption. The eight-song performance was captured on October 8th, 2016 at L.A.’s Ace Hotel Theatre as part of David Lynch’s inaugural Festival of Disruption, which raised money for The David Lynch Foundation. In addition to newer solo material, Plant dips into his Led Zeppelin back catalogue with updated takes on such classics as “Black Dog,” “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Going To California,” and a medley of “Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona.”