Robert Plant has no plans to retire… More tour dates scheduled

During a chat with The Toronto Sun, Plant, who’s touring behind his latest album, the Top 20 hit, Carry Fire, he spoke about his creative life today: “You’ve got to stay in the groove of ceaseless creativity. When I sang the way I did when I was 17 or 18, when Bonzo (John Bonham), my buddy played the way he did with me, we just did what we did. And that’s what I do now and I think that’s the way forward. John Paul Jones is finishing off his opera, he plays with Them Crooked Vultures. Everybody does what they want to do. And if it becomes incredibly exciting inside the gold mine, so be it. But we can’t hold our breaths forever.”