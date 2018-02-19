Robert Plant has no plans to retire… More tour dates scheduled

03/13/2015 – Robert Plant – Vive Latino 2015 Music Festival – Day 1 – Foro Sol – Mexico City, Mexico – Keywords: led zepellin, music, concerts, festivals, vive latino, mexico Orientation: Landscape – False – Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler / PRPhotos.com -As Robert Plant‘s tour with Sensational Space Shifters rolls on, the long shadow of Led Zeppelin is never far behind. With Jimmy Page recently announcing that a previously unreleased Zeppelin live set is being prepped for release — along with other material to be issued over the next decade, Plant admitted that his eyes are currently only on the future.
During a chat with The Toronto Sun, Plant, who’s touring behind his latest album, the Top 20 hit, Carry Fire, he spoke about his creative life today: “You’ve got to stay in the groove of ceaseless creativity. When I sang the way I did when I was 17 or 18, when Bonzo (John Bonham), my buddy played the way he did with me, we just did what we did. And that’s what I do now and I think that’s the way forward. John Paul Jones is finishing off his opera, he plays with Them Crooked Vultures. Everybody does what they want to do. And if it becomes incredibly exciting inside the gold mine, so be it. But we can’t hold our breaths forever.”
- Regarding Jimmy Page’s revelation that that he’s readying new, unheard Zeppelin material, Plant said: “There’s a lot of stuff rolling around. It’s a bit like water in the bottom of a paddle boat. . . It should capture the whole impact that we were oblivious to in the beginning where it was like a ground moving, ground shaking thing going on and interestingly we were so close into it that we didn’t even feel the tremors to begin with. And that’s a great thing before bands lock into a public persona or anything like that. So that kick off, 50 years ago, was something great, unexplainable, and so full of power and energy. It was brilliant.”
- Robert Plant shed light on why he enlisted Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde to duet with him on “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” off the new album: “I realized that my voice all the way through was not enough. It wasn’t exactly ‘The Battle Of Evermore’ but it needed a response from a female. And I think Chrissie’s got beautiful, great character in her voice and the vocal effect and her timing and phrasing is special. She’s what they call in America, ‘a pistol.'”
- Plant was asked about the news of several of his classic rock peers announcing their retirement from the road, and explained, “There’s no such thing as knowing when. Look there’s so many different ways of expressing one’s self and doing what I really love to do. The thing about retirement is that you can retire for a month or a week or a day or you can just go to the movies and call that retirement and come up inspired. Send some of these people to some beautiful places where there is lovely music and they’ll probably change their mind.” Robert Plant North American Tour dates:
February 20 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
February 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
February 24 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
February 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Symphony Hall
February 28 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre