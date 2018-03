On March 19th 1982, Randy Rhoads, the guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Blizzard Of Ozz” band, is killed when the plane he’s riding in crashes. The small aircraft had been “buzzing” the Osbourne tour bus, but it lost control after the wing clipped the bus. Rhoads was 25.

What is your favorite Randy Rhoads ‘Ozzy’ album?

Blizzard of Ozz?

Diary of a Madman?

Tribute?

Ozzy Live?