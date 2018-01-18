Remembering Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, two years gone…

It was two years ago today (January 18th, 2016) that Eagles‘ co-founder, guitarist, and songwriter Glenn Frey died in New York City due to complications from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Acute Ulcerative Colitis and Pneumonia. He was 67-years-old. Against all odds, after a period of mourning, the surviving Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit — decided to forge ahead and hit the road with Frey’s 23-year-old son Deacon Frey and country star Vince Gill stepping in to cover Frey’s classic songs.

It was announced on Tuesday (January 16th), Glenn Frey’s widow, Cindy Frey, filed a wrongful death suit against his doctor and the hospital he died at. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit accuses “Mount Sinai (Hospital) and physician Steven Itzkowitz of negligence and failing to properly treat and diagnose the musician.” Cindy Frey, who is the mother of Glenn’s three children, is seeking unspecified damages for “pain and suffering, wrongful death and the loss of services of a spouse.” The suit claims that Itzkowitz, who was caring for Frey between October 19th (through) November 2015 — along with the hospital, failed to “promptly and properly treat (Frey’s) ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel.” With further claims stating that Glenn Frey was not assessed for respiratory issues, failed to treat an infection and “did not promptly hospitalize him.”

According to the legal document: “As a result of the foregoing acts of negligence, Glenn Frey was rendered sick, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death.”

The first sign that Glenn Frey was in ill health came in November 2015 when it was announced that his upcoming intestinal surgery would push back the Eagles’ 2015 Kennedy Center Honors until the following year, due to his suffering a recurrence of “previous intestinal issues, which will require major surgery and a lengthy recovery period.” In 1990, Frey underwent surgery to remove a large part of his large intestines. His intestinal troubles have blocked several other Eagles events over the years; back in 1986 stomach issues prevented Frey from reuniting with Don Henley at a rare post-split benefit appearance in California, and the group’s 1995 Hell Freezes Over reunion tour was thrown off track while Frey dealt with diverticulitis.

Following Glenn Frey’s death, songwriting partner and Eagles co-founder Don Henley spoke lovingly of his late friend in a prepared statement:

He was like a brother to me; we were family, and like most families, there was some dysfunction. But, the bond we forged 45 years ago was never broken, even during the 14 years that the Eagles were dissolved. We were two young men who made the pilgrimage to Los Angeles with the same dream: to make our mark in the music industry — and with perseverance, a deep love of music, our alliance with other great musicians and our manager, Irving Azoff, we built something that has lasted longer than anyone could have dreamed. But, Glenn was the one who started it all. He was the spark plug, the man with the plan. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of popular music and a work ethic that wouldn’t quit. He was funny, bullheaded, mercurial, generous, deeply talented and driven. He loved his wife and kids more than anything. We are all in a state of shock, disbelief and profound sorrow. We brought our two-year History Of The Eagles Tour to a triumphant close at the end of July and now he is gone. I’m not sure I believe in fate, but I know that crossing paths with Glenn Lewis Frey in 1970 changed my life forever, and it eventually had an impact on the lives of millions of other people all over the planet. It will be very strange going forward in a world without him in it. But, I will be grateful, every day, that he was in my life. Rest in peace, my brother. You did what you set out to do, and then some.

Source: (Pulse of Radio)