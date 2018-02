PUPPY BOWL WILL FEATURE PUPPIES FROM AREAS HIT BY NATURAL DISASTERS

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is returning for its annual Super Bowl Sunday aww-fest, with puppies set to take to a “field” and look adorable as they run around. Each year, all the dogs are up for adoption, and this year, Animal Planet teamed up with animal shelters to get dogs from areas that were hit by natural disasters last year, including Houston and Puerto Rico, which were struck by devastating hurricanes.

