“It’s Only A Play” opens this Friday… the cast chats with P.A.
By Pat
|
Feb 14, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Some members of the cast of Driftwood’s latest play “It’s Only A Play” dropped by KDUX this to talk about the comedy that opens this weekend.

Director-in-training Christopher Logan, Valerie Parker, and Jeff Ryser join P.A.:

Some back ground on the play:

On the comedic fun of the play:

From Driftwood Theatre’s website:

It’s Only a Play – Synopsis:
Comedy – Strong Adult Language

It’s opening night of The Golden Egg on Broadway and the wealthy producer is throwing a lavish party in her Manhattan townhouse. Downstairs the celebrities are pouring in, but the real action is upstairs in the bedroom, where a group of insiders have staked themselves out to await the reviews. The Group includes the excitable playwright, an unstable director, the pill-popping leading lady, the playwright’s best friend, a drama critic and an aspiring singer. With this group you have a prime recipe for the narcissism ambition, childishness and just plain irrationality that infuse the theatre.

