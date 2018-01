Our chat on the KDUX Morning Show this morning centered around the things and places that people “do” or “go” that you’ve never done. I buddy of mine says he’s never been to Taco Bell… WHAT?! Really. Strange isn’t it?

Our listener feedback:

Kari: Vegas

Lori: Nowhere…I’ve done it all.

Pauline: Portland

Cori: TGI Friday’s

Spody: Applebees

P.A.: In & Out Burger

Well what about you?