Happy Birthday to KISS frontman Paul Stanley aka “Starchild”. Born Stanley Eisen, he celebrates with 66 candles on his birthday cake today. Paul is currently perfoming select dates with his side project called, “Soul Station” plus some sporadic KISS dates here and there. Some great news for KISS fans is that Ace Frehely and Bruce Kulick have been invited to perform on “KISS Kruise VIII“.

Happy Birthday Paul!

Here’s an interview I did with him for KDUX at the time of his book release: