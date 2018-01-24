Pearl Jam ticket info for Seattle “The Home Shows” released

SEATTLE — On the heels of their announcement of The Home Shows in Seattle, Pearl Jam confirms that they will also perform headlining concert dates in Missoula, Chicago and Boston this summer. The band will play Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on August 13, Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 18 & 20 and Fenway Park in Boston on September 2 & 4.

TICKET ON SALE INFORMATION

Tickets for the Seattle, Missoula, Chicago and Boston concerts will be made available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan® registration and ticket presale, a Ten Club presale for eligible members and a general public ticket sale. More details on all of those points of sale follow.

1. Ticketmaster Verified Fan® Registration and Ticket Sale

General public tickets will be sold first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. Pearl Jam has partnered with Ticketmaster to create a safe, reliable, ticket-buying experience and ensure tickets get directly to fans for all of these concert dates.

A simple registration is required and only fans that have been verified and invited to the presale will receive an access code that will allow them to shop for tickets.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins today and closes on Tuesday, February 6 at 4pm PT. To register, please visit: https://pearljam.tmverifiedfan.com/

The Verified Fan presale then begins on Friday, February 16 at 10am venue local time.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan is committed to getting more tickets into the hands of fans, not scalpers or bots. Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, but it does level the playing field so a fan is only up against another fan – without racing against bots – for the same ticket.

2. Ten Club Ticket Presale

A special ticket presale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club (current as of January 23, 2018) begins February 7th at 10am PT. Full details at pearljam.com.

3. Public Ticket Sale

A remaining, limited number of tickets will be released through a traditional general sale on February 21st at 10am local time through each venue’s official ticket vendor.

