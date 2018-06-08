Pearl Jam release new video for “Home Shows” project

Pearl Jam has released a new video in which the members of the band address the issue of homelessness in Seattle while driving around the city. The video is part of the promotion for their upcoming “Home Shows” concerts at Safeco Field in Seattle, proceeds from which will help benefit the homeless.

The gigs will be the group’s first in Seattle in five years and will take place at Safeco Field, the baseball stadium that’s home to the Mariners, on August 8th and 10th. Pearl Jam has pledged at least $1 million toward the area’s homelessness issues, with the band hoping to raise $10 million in 2018 in collaboration with area businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to alleviate the problem.