Pearl Jam release new video for “Home Shows” project

Pearl Jam has released a new video in which the members of the band address the issue of homelessness in Seattle while driving around the city. The video is part of the promotion for their upcoming “Home Shows” concerts at Safeco Field in Seattle, proceeds from which will help benefit the homeless.
The gigs will be the group’s first in Seattle in five years and will take place at Safeco Field, the baseball stadium that’s home to the Mariners, on August 8th and 10th. Pearl Jam has pledged at least $1 million toward the area’s homelessness issues, with the band hoping to raise $10 million in 2018 in collaboration with area businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to alleviate the problem.
- Partners already on board include Amazon, the Mariners, Starbucks, the Port of Seattle, the City of Seattle and others.
- Guitarist Stone Gossard said in a statement, “Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It’s heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It’s going to take all of us.”
- According to stats released by the band, Seattle’s population has grown by 28 percent over the last 28 years. The region’s homelessness population is now the third largest in the country, with nearly 12,000 people living without shelter.
- The concerts, which are expected to draw 100,000 fans over two nights, will be the largest in Seattle since the Rolling Stones played two nights at the long-demolished Kingdome in 1981.