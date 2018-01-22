Pearl Jam announce Seattle shows to benefit homelessness

SEATTLE — Pearl Jam announced today that they will host The Home Shows — two headlining

concerts at Safeco Field on Wednesday August 8, 2018 and Friday August 10, 2018.

The Home Shows mark Pearl Jam’s first hometown appearance in five years plus the largest

headlining concert event in Seattle since the Rolling Stones’ two-night stint at the Kingdome in

1981.

Full details on The Home Shows along with hotel and further travel information can be found at:

www.pearljam.com/thehomeshows. Ticket sale information for The Home Shows will be

announced in the coming days.

In addition to bringing nearly 100,000 fans from around the world together to celebrate two

nights of music, The Home Shows will spotlight efforts across the city and King County to

address the region’s homelessness issue.

To that end, Pearl Jam is pledging a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness

initiatives. They challenge everyone to join them — with the goal of raising a minimum of

$10 million pledged toward addressing homelessness in 2018. The band is researching a

wide range of programs to address Seattle-area homelessness in varied ways with a plan to

announce specific beneficiaries closer to the show dates.

Pearl Jam joins a growing list of area businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and

members of the creative community who are collaborating to tackle the biggest public health

crisis to hit our community in recent history. Partners to date include: City of Seattle, Seattle

Mariners, Starbucks, Amazon, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Port of Seattle, Visit Seattle, KISW,

107.7 The End , KEXP and the Schultz Family Foundation.