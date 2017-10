The Inaugural PAWtoberfest is this Saturday from 3-9 at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino. It’s a beer and wine festival fundraiser for Paws of Grays Harbor. There are still tickets available in advance or at the door. Local favorite ‘Ready or Not’ will be playing and all proceeds go to support the shelter animals.

Pat Anderson chats with Molle Bouch from Paws of GH on KDUX… (click the play button below)