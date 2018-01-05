P.A. & Spody’s NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions

Since the Seahawks are out of the playoffs we can comiserate together about the NFL Wild Card Week…

Who do you got?

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 6

AFC: (5) Tennessee (9-7) at (4) Kansas City (10-6), 1:35 p.m. PT (ESPN/ABC)

P.A.: Chiefs by 7

Spody: Cheifs by 4

NFC: (6) Atlanta (10-6) at (3) Los Angeles Rams (11-5), 3:15 p.m. PT (NBC)

P.A.: Falcons by 3. It’s be a tough game.

Spody: Rams by 6. Close game.

Sunday, Jan. 7

AFC: (6) Buffalo (9-7) at (3) Jacksonville (10-6), 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

P.A.: Jaguars by 14

Spody: Bills by 13

NFC: (5) Carolina (11-5) at (4) New Orleans (11-5), 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

P.A.: Saints by 6. I hate the Panthers and I’m rooting for local boy Adam Bighill.

Spody: Panthers by 4, but yet still hates the Panthers.

Who do you got???