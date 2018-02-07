Ozzy announces “No More Tours 2” (No NW Dates yet)
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the itinerary for the first North American leg of his solo farewell trek, dubbed “No More Tours 2.” The name is a reference to his 1992 “No More Tours” jaunt, which was meant at the time to be his goodbye to the road. The initial North American dates kick off on August 30th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and conclude October 13th in Las Vegas. Ozzy will be joined by Stone Sour for this leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

  • Newly announced Ozzy Osbourne tour dates (subject to change):
    April 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville
    April 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Fort Rock
    August 30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
    September 1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
    September 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
    September 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
    September 8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre
    September 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
    September 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
    September 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
    September 16 – Cuyahoga Falls OH – Blossom Music Center
    September 19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center
    September 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    September 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    September 26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
    September 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    September 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
    October 2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
    October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
    October 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
    October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
    October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
    October 13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

