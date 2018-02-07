Ozzy announces “No More Tours 2” (No NW Dates yet)

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the itinerary for the first North American leg of his solo farewell trek, dubbed “No More Tours 2.” The name is a reference to his 1992 “No More Tours” jaunt, which was meant at the time to be his goodbye to the road. The initial North American dates kick off on August 30th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and conclude October 13th in Las Vegas. Ozzy will be joined by Stone Sour for this leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
- Newly announced Ozzy Osbourne tour dates (subject to change):
April 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville
April 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Fort Rock
August 30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
September 1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
September 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
September 8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre
September 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
September 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
September 16 – Cuyahoga Falls OH – Blossom Music Center
September 19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center
September 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
September 26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
September 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
October 2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
October 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena