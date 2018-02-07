Ozzy announces “No More Tours 2” (No NW Dates yet)

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the itinerary for the first North American leg of his solo farewell trek, dubbed “No More Tours 2.” The name is a reference to his 1992 “No More Tours” jaunt, which was meant at the time to be his goodbye to the road. The initial North American dates kick off on August 30th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and conclude October 13th in Las Vegas. Ozzy will be joined by Stone Sour for this leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Newly announced Ozzy Osbourne tour dates (subject to change):

April 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville

April 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Fort Rock

August 30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

September 1 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

September 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

September 8 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheatre

September 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

September 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 16 – Cuyahoga Falls OH – Blossom Music Center

September 19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center

September 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 26 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

September 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

October 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena