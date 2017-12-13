Opera workshop to feature Amal and the Night Visitors

Co-star Jeff Beard and co-director Ian Dorsh dropped by the KDUX studo to talk about the new opera workshop which will feature two performances of “Amal and the Night Visitors” this weekend.

The GHC Opera Workshop presents Gian Carlo Menotti’s beloved one-act Christmas opera, a tale of a shepherd boy and his mother whose lives are changed forever when the Three Kings pass through their village on the way to Bethlehem. Presented in English.

All Tickets $10

12 & under free with paying ticket holder

Jeff and Ian tell P.A. about Amal and the Night Visitors:

Click here, Get tickets!