Odd food combinations that you think are delicious?

Today is National Peanut Butter Day and P.A. was regaling us with the fact the he likes to dip dill pickles in peanut butter. It’s an odd food combination that some associate with pregnancy cravings but P.A. finds them delicious.

What weird food combinations do you like???

Some of our listener feedback:

Steve: peanut butter and sugar in a bowl…eat with spoon..yum.

Kara: Cheese slices wrapped around a pickle. And a big spoon of peanut butter dipped in my yogurt.

Kathy: It’s not very weird but one of my secret weapons for 150lb weight loss. I mix peanut butter, with protien powder, chocolate chips, coconut. Use a little cookie scoop onto parchment paper and chill.

Lori: I do grilled cheese and raspberry jam on top something I learned from my grandparents.

Mike: Love a good peanut butter and dill pickle sandwich .. I hear peanut butter and banana is not bad