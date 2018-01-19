Our NFL Conference Championship predictions… Who you got?

Alright! It’s a big Conference Championship weekend, and of course, since the Seahawks aren’t in it… we at KDUX feel absolutley no pressure to commit to our predictions this weekend…
Conference Championship Schedule and Television Information
Sunday, January 21, 12:05 p.m. PT on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 New England Patriots
The KDUX Morning show with Pat Anderson & Spody predictions:
P.A.: Jaguars over the Patriots by 3. It’s going to be tough but if Tom Brady shows up to the stadium in a turtleneck sweater… well, it’s all over.
Spody: Patriots by 6. It’ll be close.
Sunday, January 21, 3:40 p.m. PT on Fox: No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles
P.A.: I’ve got the Vikings by 6, for no other reason than I’m Norweigan, so at least that’s something>
Spody: Eagles by 3… real big risk taker! LOL.
Super Bowl Odds (per OddsShark)
New England Patriots: EVEN
Minnesota Vikings: 11-5
Philadelphia Eagles: 13-2
Jacksonville Jaguars: 13-2
Conference Championship Predictions
Vikings 17, Eagles 16
Patriots 27, Jaguars 16
Super Bowl Schedule
Sunday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC: AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
Super Bowl Prediction
Vikings 20, Patriots 19