What are your New Year’s Eve plans? KDUX has some options…

Here’s some options for you:

Pop, Clink, Fizz A New Year’s Eve Membership Drive

Hoquiam Elks

Ring in the New Year with a fun filled night of dancing to the band Humptulips. This is a membership drive and open to the public. Tickets are $25 a person or $40 per couple. With your paid admission you get to enjoy Humptulips, an appetizer buffet, party favors, a glass of champagne for the midnight toast, and much more! Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and can be purchased or reserved at the Hoquiam Elks. For more information please call 360-532-0590.

Bingo & New Years

The Aberdeen American Legion will be hosting our annual New Years Eve double session bingo on Sunday 12/31. $10.00 cover includes buffet, party supplies, and cider toast at midnight.

Doors open at 4, games start at 6. Second session half time blackout will pay $500.00.

2018 New Years Party (Open to Public) Elks Membership Drive

Aberdeen Elks

Non Members : $7 Cover

Members: Free (donations appreciated)

Wristband gives you all day access to the club.

21+ with valid ID

New Years Eve Party

Hosted by Montesano Moose Lodge 1210

Music starts at 8pm!

Finger food potluck

$5 donation per person accepted

Members and guests only

New Years Rock Party

Hosted by Simpson Avenue Grill

Featuring rock band Black Shepherd

Drink specials, dancing, snacks, and heavy blues rock from Black Shepherd.

NYE Party at Seabrook Town Hall

Come to the hall for dancing, Black Jack, drinks & fun!

We will celebrate the East Coast ball drop at 9pm and then the true NYE ball drop at 12AM.

Black Jack for the grown ups (18+), fun family photo booth.

Kids are welcome to stay all night and can enjoy a sparkling cider toast at the 9pm ball drop!

Complimentary Champagne toast at 12AM.

New Years’ at the Beach

Pacific Beach Naval Resort

Bring in the New Year at the beach! Enjoy a buffet dinner, followed by a fun-filled party in the bar with karaoke.

New Years Eve Party!!!

Hosted by Bulldog Lanes

$25.00 per person Monte Carlo! 4 games of bowling all 9 pin! Bring a dish for potluck and BYOB!!!

21 and over only!!!!

Sign up required!!!!

Come As You Are New Years Eve Party

Hosted by 101 Bar & Grill

New Years Eve Count Down & midnight Toast

Knotty Pine

Come celebrate with a full BBQ Rib Dinner, live music, wonderful drink specials, party favors, and of course…a midnight toast to our futures!!

New Year’s Eve At Oyhut Bay Seaside Village-LOFT Martini and Wine Bar

Join Oyhut Bay- Seaside Village in celebrating New Year’s Eve .

Music, dinner, drink specials and a few surprises!

2 ways to Celebrate –

9 pm East Coast Toast

Or

12 Midnight Toast

New Year Countdown at the 8th Street Ale House

Come and countdown the New Year with us. Champagne toast and party favors. $10

New Year’s Eve Dance

Hosted by Raymond Eagles

Music by Hat Trick