Neil Diamond announces retirement, reveals Parkinson’s disease

After abruptly canceling his tour of Australia and New Zealand, Neil Diamond cited a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease as the predominent reason. He most recently had been celebrating a 50th Anniverary tour. The full press release is below:

NEIL DIAMOND ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM CONCERT TOURING

AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES CANCELLED

Legendary Artist Will Continue To

Write, Record & Pursue New Projects

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer Neil Diamond today announced his retirement from touring due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The onset of the disease has made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis but will allow Mr. Diamond to continue his writing, recording and development of new projects. Based on his doctors’ advice, the third leg of Diamond’s 50th Anniversary tour, set to land in Australia and New Zealand this March, has been cancelled.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond.”My sincerest apologies He to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.

I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.

My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

The Australia and New Zealand leg of the 50th Anniversary tour (announced by TEG DAINTY in November, 2017) was scheduled to visit a number of outdoor stadiums as well as arena and winery shows in Australia and New Zealand. This would have been the third leg of the 50th Anniversary tour with Diamond selling out shows in the U.S. and Europe throughout 2017.

In making the announcement, Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG Dainty stated: “I am devastated and saddened to hear the news of Neil’s illness and his retirement from touring. I have had the honour of promoting Neil’s numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand, he is one of the world’s greatest artists and we and his thousands and thousands of fans here will miss seeing him tour down under.”

On January 24th, Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday and on January 28th The Recording Academy will honor him with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

REFUND INFORMATION

Credit & Debit Card -Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including your ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and you do not need to take any action. Please allow up to 10 working days for the refund to appear in your account.

Cash & Eftpos -Patrons who purchased tickets with cash or EFTPOS, Ticketek will be in contact to arrange a refund.

