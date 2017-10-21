Nat’l Make A Difference Day Broadcast At Aberdeen Eagles

KDUX broadcast from the 19th Annual Volunteer Opportunities Fair on Saturday in celebration of National Make A Difference Day. The fair was started by Volunteer Advocate Betsy Seidel as a way of bringing people together with groups and organization in which they may consider joining.

The fair features over 30 organizations in one place at one time for “one stop shopping” of volunteer possibilities. If you have extra time that you would like to give to the community, find the right non-profit group that fits your needs. For a complete list, click the link below.