Montesano Jazz Band “Jazz-n-Desserts” is this Sunday

(Pictured from L-R are Spody, Claire Corbett, Dakota Roos and Pat Anderson in the KDUX Studio)

The Montesano Jazz Band fundraiser “Jazz-n-Desserts” is this Sunday at 2pm at the Montesano High School Commons hosted by the jazz band boosters. This event will showcase music by the talented MHS Jazz band performers as well as your opportunity to bid on and enjoy delicious desserts provided by the boosters.

Junior Claire Corbett and Senior Dakota Roos stopped by the KDUX studios to tell us about the fundraiser.

Claire and Dakota tell us how they put the funds to good use:

As performers, tell us how they first became involved in MHS Jazz Band:

Tickets are at the door by donation at the MHS Commons. The proceeds for the event will go to uniform and instrument maintenance and repair.