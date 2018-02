The KDUX Morning Show got a visit from local royalty as Miss Grays Harbor 2018 Kuinn Karaffa dropped by to chat with Pat Anderson about her crowning moment.

Kuinn won the crown on Saturday night at the 7th St. Theatre in Hoquiam as well as 2018 Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Mercedes Morrill. Both ladies are from Montesano.

Kuinn on representing Grays Harbor in her role:

Full interview posted below on Soundcloud:

(Miss Grays Harbor Kuinn Karaffa, Kuinn’s Mom Barb and P.A.)