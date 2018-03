Getting a visit from royality in the KDUX studio today from the new 2018 Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen Mercedes Morrill. Mercedes is a 14 year old 8th grader at Montesano Jr/Sr High. Her platform is promoting “Physical Fitness in Young Girls and Teens”. Mercedes parents are Lucas Morrill and Kali Hudson.

She joined Pat Anderson on the KDUX Morning Show to chat about her crowning moment:

Mercedes explains what the Miss Grays Harbor program has done for her: