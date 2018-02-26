Metallica Announce 2nd leg of N. American tour… play Portland Dec. 5th
By Pat
|
Feb 26, 2018 @ 7:43 AM
METALLICA ANNOUNCE SECOND NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF WORLDWIRED TOUR
 
Tour Kicks Off September 2, 2018 In Madison, WI
 
Band to Return to Cities For The First Time In Decades
 
Ticket Pre-Sales Start February 27th
 
Public Ticket Sales Start March 2nd
 
 
February 26, 2018 – They dropped a few hints this past weekend and now it is official…Metallica’s WorldWired Tour returns to North America this Fall!  Following last summer’s 25 date sold-out stadium run, this year Metallica is bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI.  Along the way they will be visiting 34 cities that they did not go to last year, and a few that they haven’t been to in decades, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years).  About time, wouldn’t you say?!
 
The Fall/Winter tour will mark a few firsts for the band. Each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by their very good friend Jim Breuer.  Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more.  And if you love to travel and one show just isn’t enough, then perhaps the Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket is for you!  For the first time in ‘Tallica history, you may purchase one ticket that will allow you floor access to any Metallica show on the 2018/2019 North American tour.  Feel like trucking to Tulsa?  Booking to Boise?  Motoring to Minneapolis?  No problem… you pick the show, call us no less than 48 hours before the gig and you’re in!  A limited number of 250 of these Black Tickets* will be available for $598 (yes… celebrating the re-issue of the Garage Days Re-Revisited EP!).  All sale dates and times below.
 
Of course, some things don’t change!  As they have been doing for most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Keep it for yourself or gift it to a friend or family member. You’ll receive info via e-mail after your ticket purchase on how to obtain your copy.**  The enhanced experience options designed to take your Metalli-night to the next level are also returning as Metallica continue to partner with the team that makes it all happen at CID Entertainment.  You’ll have three options of special enhanced experiences, including premium tickets and amenities ranging from early access to the venue and the “Memory Remains” exhibit of memorabilia to meeting some of the band(!) For full package details, visit https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/metallica-worldwired-tour
 
Finally, Metallica continue to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Continuing their collaboration with Crowdrise, Metallica encourage you to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows and each time you donate, you’ll be entered to win tickets, pre-show party passes, meet and greet passes, and one lucky winner will be flown to the last show on the tour. For more information, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/Metallica2018
 
“Enough!” you say. “How do I get tickets?” Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27th. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time tomorrow, February 27th and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday February 28th. For a complete list of other presales, visit https://metallica.com Public onsale is Friday, March 2nd at 10:00 AM local time.
 
Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is produced by Live Nation.
 
*“Wherever I May Roam” Black Tickets are non-transferable and if re-sold will be revoked.  Each ticket is good for entry to Metallica specific shows and may not be used for festivals, promotional shows, benefit concerts or any other dates not included in the 34 city North American tour announced on February 26, 2018.  Use of a Black Ticket will require a reservation for each show you plan to attend no less than 48 hours in advance.  More details about how to use your Black Ticket will be sent to purchasers via e-mail.
 
**Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums WITHIN 21 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.
 
 
 
 
METALLICA WORLDWIRED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2018-2019
 
Sep 2, 2018
Madison, WI
Kohl Center
Sep 4, 2018
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
Sep 6, 2018
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sep 8, 2018
Grand Forks, ND
Alerus Center
Sep 11, 2018
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sep 13, 2018
Winnipeg, MB
Bell MTS Place
Sep 15, 2018
Saskatoon, SK
SaskTel Centre
Oct 16, 2018
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Center
Oct 18, 2018
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Oct 20, 2018
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 22, 2018
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Oct 27, 2018
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Oct 29, 2018
Albany, NY
Times Union Center
Nov 26, 2018
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Nov 28, 2018
Boise, ID
Taco Bell Arena
Nov 30, 2018
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec 2, 2018
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
Dec 5, 2018
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Dec 7, 2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Dec 9, 2018
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Jan 18, 2019
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Jan 20, 2019
Little Rock, AR
Verizon Arena
Jan 22, 2019
Birmingham, AL
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan 24, 2019
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Jan 28, 2019
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
Jan 30, 2019
Cincinnati, OH
U.S. Bank Arena
Feb 1, 2019
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
Feb 28, 2019
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center
Mar 2, 2019
Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena
Mar 4, 2019
Wichita, KS
Intrust Bank Arena
Mar 6, 2019*
Kansas City, MO*
Sprint Center*
Mar 9, 2019
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Mar 11, 2019
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar 13, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
 
*On sale date TBA.

