Metal Church cover Nazareth on rarities collection

The legendary Metal Church wet your metal appetite why you’re waiting for their new album by releasing their version of Nazareth’s “Don’t Judas Me” on the “Deep Cuts & Rarities” collection from Rat Pack Records due out May 18th.

From Rat Pack Records: “Deep Cuts & Rarities” is a Limited Edition 15 track compilation CD that includes rare unreleased and previously released cover songs which are performed by various artists from the Rock and Hard Rock genres. The release features mostly classic songs from the 70’s & 80’s but also includes a solo acoustic version of CAM’s “Burning House” performed by Sevendust guitarist John Connolly and a recently recorded live version of John Corabi performing The Screams “Man in the Moon” which was recorded during his “Live 94” tour. Other featured artists on this release include Dug Pinnick (King’s X), Todd La Torre (Queensryche), John Connolly (Sevendust), Metal Church, Michael Angelo Batio, Mark Tremonti, Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Vixen, Dave Rude (Tesla), Kurdt Vanderhoof (Metal Church), Roxanne, Lynch Mob, Presto Ballet, Beasto Blanco, Tommy Baldwin, Jeff Plate (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Craig Blackwell and John Corabi. “Deep Cuts & Rarities” features 9 unreleased tracks and 6 previously released tracks. Official release date is Friday May 18, 2018.

(Photo credit: KDUX Radio)