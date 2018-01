Hey, this is P.A. and I’m going to be honest… there is NO way I’m rooting for the Patriots no matter what the Madden game says.

Here’s the dastardly details… whaddy ya think? Yay or Nay?

Here’s what the odds makers say:

Super Bowl Schedule

Sunday, February 4 at 3:30 p.m. PT on NBC: AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Odds: Patriots -4.5, Over/Under 48

Prediction: Patriots 28-20