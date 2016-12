TONIGHT @ 11 p.m. In an encore presentation, tonight (Monday) at 11 p.m. the Luceman will be interviewing solo artist and lead singer of Stryper, Michael Sweet. Hear some samples of Michael’s new album “One Sided War” and hear all about the 30th “To Hell with the Devil” tour going across the United States. Only on the ROCK OF THE COAST- KDUX!

Get Michael’s new release here



Tonight at 11 p.m.