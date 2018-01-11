Local teen Seth Angelovich working on Eagle Scout badge

There will be a benefit concert and dinner for the foodbank this Saturday night at Raymond High School organized by Eagle Scout Seth Angelovich. This event will be the final of Seth’s projects in order to achieve his Eagle Scout honor.

The doors open at 6:00pm with the music starting at 6:30p featuring Corey Daniels and Humptulips. Everyone is invited to attend. Come early and have a BBQ Dinner.

Check out the details below.

Seth dropped by the KDUX studio to chat with Pat Anderson about the benefit:

Seth explains how the benefit is going to work: