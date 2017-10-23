Lisa Kless From the YMCA Drops By The KDUX Studio

Health and Wellness Educater from the Grays Harbor YMCA Lisa Kless was our guest with P.A. & Spody. The have some new programs starting at the Y including Power Yoga Tuesday and Thursday mornings, , Strength Training classes and a new Dance Fitness and Hula Hoop class.

Lisa chat with P.A. about the programs:

The month of October is their membership drive. If you’re a past member you can come for free or if you’re a member you can bring a guest for free during the entire month.

Call the YMCA of Grays Harbor at (360) 537-9622 for more info.