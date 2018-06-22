Led Zeppelin to release reissue of “The Song Remains The Same” in September

Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film ‘The Song Remains The Same’, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page. The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released on September 7th 2018 as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. http://www.ledzeppelin.com

