KISS release their debut album on this day Feb. 18, 1974

44 years ago today, KISS released their major label debut on Casablanca Records. Gene Simmons has said that it was recorded and mixed in just 3 weeks. The band would kick off their tour at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta February 5th, 1974. Ace Frehley showed up the the photoshoot for the album cover with spray-painted silver hair reportedly because he wanted to impress the band. Peter Criss had a professional make-up artist do his “Catman” make-up who obviously had a different interpretation of his character. He would go back to doing the makeup himself after the photo shoot.

The albums tracklisting:

Strutter Nothin’ To Lose Firehouse Cold Gin Let Me Know Kissin’ Time Deuce Love Theme From KISS 100,000 Years Black Diamond

What’s your favorite Track?