KDUX Weekend Classic Rock Report
By Pat
|
Sep 28, 2017 @ 10:52 AM

P.A.’s Weekend Classic Rock Report 1 (Eagles, Scorpions, Paul Rodgers)

P.A.’s Weekend Classic Rock Report 2 (KISS, Black Sabbath, Whitesnake)

Related Content

IT the movie
Win tickets to the Eagles Classic NW Show in Seatt...
KDUX & KIX Back Yard BBQ Winners!
P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show with Spody
The KDUX CASH KEYWORD- Win $1000! Going on Now!
P.A. Interviews Kurdt Vanderhoof of Metal Church
Comments