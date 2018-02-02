KDUX Super Bowl Predictions… Eagles? Patriots?

Super Bowl 52 is this Sunday, though we may not care as much as we would if the Seattle Seahawks were in it, we still will watch, of course. Since none of us can in good conscience root for the New England Patriots, we ALL picking Eagles!

P.A.: Philadephia Eagles 24, New England Patiots 21

Spody: Philadephia Eagles 21, New England Patiots 6

That’s what were going with… what you say?

According to Odds Shark, the Patriots were originally listed at -225 last Monday before moving to the current margin, while the Eagles have dropped from as high as +185. This means if you made a $100 bet for the Eagles to win on Monday night, waiting a week cost you $25.

(BleacherReport)