KDUX rocks Arby’s Grand Opening! By Pat | Oct 25, 2017 @ 12:26 PM The KDUX crew was on hand Wednesday to help usher in a new Arby’s era in downtown Aberdeen. The speculation on a new Arby’s Restaurant coming to Aberdeen had been rumored for years, but now it’s a reality! Enjoy! They have the meats! Related Content IT the movie Favorite childhood restaurant that is no longer ar... KDUX Back Porch Storm Coverage! KDUX Back Porch Storm Coverage Part 2! Favorite Halloween costume when you were a kid? Lisa Kless From the YMCA Drops By The KDUX Studio