KDUX Poll: The Eagles claim title of Greatest American Rockers

We’ve talled the votes of KDUX listeners via our social media, KDUX.com and on-air of you Greatest American Rockers of All-Time… And here’s what you told us!
Greatest America Rockers of All-Time!
- The Eagles
- Van Halen
- Metallica
- Aerosmith
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Boston
- Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Bruce Springsteen & the E. Street Band
- Journey
- KISS
- ZZ Top
- Bon Jovi
- Steve Miller Band
- Nirvana
- Joan Jett
- Pearl Jam
- Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
- Jimi Hendrix
- Heart
- Motley Crue
- Guns N’ Roses
- Soundgarden
- Foreigner
- Alice In Chains
Honorable Mention:
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Allman Brothers Band
Ted Nugent
Alice In Chains
Buddy Holly
The Cars
Pat Benatar
Beach Boys
Poison