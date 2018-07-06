KDUX Poll: The Eagles claim title of Greatest American Rockers

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Eagles, Vince Gill, Don Henley and Deacon Frey perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

We’ve talled the votes of KDUX listeners via our social media, KDUX.com and on-air of you Greatest American Rockers of All-Time… And here’s what you told us!

Greatest America Rockers of All-Time!

The Eagles Van Halen Metallica Aerosmith Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Boston Creedence Clearwater Revival Lynyrd Skynyrd Bruce Springsteen & the E. Street Band Journey KISS ZZ Top Bon Jovi Steve Miller Band Nirvana Joan Jett Pearl Jam Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Jimi Hendrix Heart Motley Crue Guns N’ Roses Soundgarden Foreigner Alice In Chains

Honorable Mention:

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Allman Brothers Band

Ted Nugent

Alice In Chains

Buddy Holly

The Cars

Pat Benatar

Beach Boys

Poison