KDUX Poll: The Eagles claim title of Greatest American Rockers
By Pat
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 12:32 PM
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Eagles, Vince Gill, Don Henley and Deacon Frey perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

We’ve talled the votes of KDUX listeners via our social media, KDUX.com and on-air of you Greatest American Rockers of All-Time… And here’s what you told us!

Greatest America Rockers of All-Time!

  1. The Eagles
  2. Van Halen
  3. Metallica
  4. Aerosmith
  5. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
  6. Boston
  7. Creedence Clearwater Revival
  8. Lynyrd Skynyrd
  9. Bruce Springsteen & the E. Street Band
  10. Journey
  11. KISS
  12. ZZ Top
  13. Bon Jovi
  14. Steve Miller Band
  15. Nirvana
  16. Joan Jett
  17. Pearl Jam
  18. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
  19. Jimi Hendrix
  20. Heart
  21. Motley Crue
  22. Guns N’ Roses
  23. Soundgarden
  24. Foreigner
  25. Alice In Chains

Honorable Mention:

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Allman Brothers Band

Ted Nugent

Alice In Chains

Buddy Holly

The Cars

Pat Benatar

Beach Boys

Poison

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

12 weeks for the 12th Man Contest! Starts 7/23/18 McCleary Bear Festival this weekend (KDUX Interview) KDUX listener poll: Hamburgers or Hotdogs? You decide… Happy Birthday America! Fireworks Rules and Regs for the Fourth of July Our Pitchwood Nights Stay Winner is…
Comments