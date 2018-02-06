KDUX Poll: Doritos for women… Sexist or delicious?

Listen up, Ladies!

Have women been crying out for chips that are made just for them? Doritos owner PepsiCo thinks so, with global chief executive Indra Nooyi revealing in an interview with Freakonomics Radio that they’re going to launch Doritos for women that don’t crunch as loudly and are less messy to eat. Nooyi said research backs up the decision, explaining: “Although women would love to crunch [chips] loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public.” Nooyi continued, “It’s not a male and female as much as ‘are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’ And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon,” and said that will include packs designed to fit into women’s handbags. Unsurprisingly, Twitter reacted mockingly to the news.

Here’s your KDUX Poll: Is this Sexist? Or is this just delicious?

Yes?

No?