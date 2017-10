The Rock of the Coast 104.7 KDUX broadcast live for the Grays Harbor PUD on Wednesday (10/4) for Customer Appreciation Day in Honor of Public Power Week. Customers were given coffee, cookies and energy efficiency in our Live Drive-Thru. PUD utility staff were on hand handing out the goodies with smiles!

Pat Anderson from the KDUX Morning Show interviewed General Manager Dave Ward and Communications Director Ian Cope in the live audio below.