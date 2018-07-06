KDUX listener poll: Hamburgers or Hotdogs? You decide…

If only a bunch of fatty barbecue meats would run for Congress, maybe this country could finally stop being so divided.

Walmart just released their stats on which product is selling better in every state this year: Hamburgers or hot dogs. And hamburgers won in a landslide, 41 states to nine.

This is the second year that Walmart’s done this study, and hamburgers also won big last year, 39 to 11 . . . but for whatever reason, 17 states flipped their allegiances over the course of the past year.

There are seven states that bought more burgers last year but bought more hot dogs this year: Rhode Island . . . Idaho . . . Utah . . . Washington . . . Oregon . . . Nevada . . . and California. Pacific time zone goin’ hard on hot dogs in 2018, ya’ll.

And these 10 states bought more hot dogs last year but more hamburgers this year: Hawaii . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . Minnesota . . . Alabama . . . North Carolina . . . West Virginia . . . Vermont . . . and Maine.

