The 104.7 KDUX and KIX 95.3 “Back Yard BBQ” commenced with goodtimes, good steaks and libations this past weekend. The Green Family of Aberdeen and their friends were the winning bid at the United Way of Grays Harbor & Pacific County Auction. Staff personalities Luceman, Logan and P.A. brought the fun to them and even barbequed up the steaks, brought the food, beverages and treats! It was an awesome time!

Thank you one and all for supporting the Unted Way of Grays Harbor!